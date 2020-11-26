Santa Claus is coming to EVERY street in town: Barling Fire Dept. to escort Santa in fire truck as he passes out goody bags

Jolly ol' St. Nick will be making the rounds in Barling, and he plans to visit residents at assisted living facilities and visit children on every street in town.

BARLING, Arkansas — If you live in Barling, you are in for a treat, because Santa Claus is coming to town.

As we all know, Santa is busy this time of the year. He's scheduling virtual visits with families, attending parades, managing elves, answering letters and making appearances in towns all over the world.

And on December 12-13, Santa will be making the rounds in Barling to spread holiday cheer.

No matter the age, everyone loves to visit with the jolly old elf, because he is kind and offers comfort and hope. Santa hopes to brighten spirits at Barling's assisted living facilities and plans to visit with residents on Saturday (Dec. 12).

On Sunday (Dec. 13), The Barling Fire Department (BFD) and Santa have teamed together for an event that could be described as, "what dreams are made of" for many children, as it brings firefighters, a fire truck and SANTA to the street of every child in town.

BFD will escort Santa throughout Barling in a fire truck so that he can see all the children in town and treat them with Christmas goody bags.

The photo of the schedule shown below provides an estimated idea of where Santa will be and at what times. BFD says the times will vary as duty calls and to visit the BFD Facebook page for updates on weather conditions and alterations to Santa's schedule.

Estimated Santa Schedule: