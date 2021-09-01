Sanders: ‘You bet’ I am ‘nationalizing the race’

Sanders, who was introduced by her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, said she is being attacked for “nationalizing the race.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off the second stop of her in-person campaign tour for Arkansas governor in Benton Monday (Sept. 6) by defending the campaign she has been running so far, which has focused on marshaling the governor’s office as a “last line of defense” against federal government policies.

“And my answer to those people: You bet I am.… We have people in Washington in leadership, the radical left that are not OK just changing policy,” she said. “They want to fundamentally change who we are as a country. And we cannot sit back and do nothing and allow that to happen.”