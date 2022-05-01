Sanders has firm lead in GOP gubernatorial primary, Jones on track to win Democratic bid without runoff

ARKANSAS, USA — The general election matchup for Arkansas Governor is shaping up to be Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones, according to a new survey from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College.
The surveys, conducted May 2, 2022, tested opinions of GOP and Democratic primary voters for the seat held by term-limited Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Among 802 likely Republican primary voters, the results were:
Governor
72.5% – Sarah Huckabee Sanders
16.5% – Francis “Doc” Washburn
11% – Undecided
To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.
DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.
For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.