Sanders has firm lead in GOP gubernatorial primary, Jones on track to win Democratic bid without runoff

The surveys, conducted May 2, 2022, tested opinions of GOP and Democratic primary voters for the seat held by term-limited Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
ARKANSAS, USA — The general election matchup for Arkansas Governor is shaping up to be Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones, according to a new survey from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College.

Among 802 likely Republican primary voters, the results were:

Governor
72.5% – Sarah Huckabee Sanders
16.5% – Francis “Doc” Washburn
11% – Undecided

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

