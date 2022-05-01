Sanders has firm lead in GOP gubernatorial primary, Jones on track to win Democratic bid without runoff

The surveys, conducted May 2, 2022, tested opinions of GOP and Democratic primary voters for the seat held by term-limited Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

ARKANSAS, USA — The general election matchup for Arkansas Governor is shaping up to be Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones, according to a new survey from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College.

Among 802 likely Republican primary voters, the results were:

Governor

72.5% – Sarah Huckabee Sanders

16.5% – Francis “Doc” Washburn

11% – Undecided

