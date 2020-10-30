Sam's Club partners with DoorDash to offer same-day pharmaceutical delivery

Sam's Club announces their partnership with DoorDash to offer pharmaceutical delivery across the country.

This first-of-its-kind pharmaceutical delivery experience from DoorDash will cover more than 500 Sam’s Club locations across 41 states. It is powered exclusively through Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform.

Sam’s Club members can receive their first two pharmacy orders for free delivery until Jan. 31, 2022. After this date, the delivery will carry a flat fee of $7.99 for all patients.

To experience the new service, patients can call their local Sam’s Club Pharmacies and speak to a Sam’s Club Pharmacist to see if their prescription is eligible for delivery.

“Our partnership with DoorDash to launch this new service allows us to not only give our members more convenient healthcare options but also delivers on our commitment to their overall wellness needs,” said John McDowell, Vice President, Pharmacy Operations and Divisional Merchandise, Sam’s Club. “Sam’s Club has always adapted to our members changing needs, and that’s never been truer than today as we continue to evolve our ways of shopping to help them live healthier, happier lives.”

“Businesses have evolved amidst the pandemic to prioritize the safety of their communities and to adapt to new consumer habits, and our goal is to help merchants meet those demands in a way that’s best for their business,” said Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer, DoorDash. “Same-day pharmaceutical deliveries have never been more important in today’s health climate, and we’re incredibly honored to team up with Sam’s Club to make that option a reality for their business and for their customers. Through this partnership, Sam’s Club can continue to provide the quality and service their patients expect, made even more reliable and safe with store-to-door delivery powered by DoorDash.”