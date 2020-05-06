Sam's Club asking for letters for beloved employee

Mr. Billie works at the Sam's Club in Springdale but has been home for the last 12 weeks because of the pandemic.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Sam's Club is asking for help spreading joy to a local beloved employee who has been social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says he loves seeing his Sam's Club members and friends as they walk into the store.

"As much as he brings a smile to your faces, it does that and so much more for him in return!" the company wrote on social media.

Mr. Billie has been home with limited interaction for some time and his family is worried about his spirit.

The company is asking anyone who wants to stop by the location starting Friday (June 5) and write a message to him.

There is a poster set up by the Springdale Sam's Club Member Services Desk for anyone to sign or leave a message.

The company will present the card and his years of service jacket to him on Tuesday (June 9).

If you can't stop by the store, the company asks that you send cards to the following address:

Sam’s Club 4808

C/O Mr. Billie

1517 Gene George Blvd