Salvation Army of NWA giving away free meals on Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving meals will be prepackaged and handed out via drive-thru.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas is hosting Thanksgiving meals in Fayetteville and Bentonville on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Salvation Army officials say the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt communities and families are focusing on how to pay bills before paying for a Thanksgiving dinner. The organization says it doesn't want anyone in the community to go without a warm meal this holiday.

The meals will be prepackaged and handed out via drive-thru at two separate locations. Anyone is welcome to attend the distribution to receive a Thanksgiving meal. The Salvation Army will also be delivering meals to first responders.

The Thanksgiving meal handouts will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations in Northwest Arkansas.

· Genesis Church located at 205 M.L.K. Jr Blvd. Fayetteville, AR.