Salvation Army of NWA in need of bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Although the red kettle season is halfway over for the Salvation Army, the Northwest Arkansas organization is still in need of volunteers to reach its 2021 goal.

According to the Salvation Army, the Red Kettle Campaign is the organization's primary fundraiser to help with year-round programs.

If you're looking to volunteer you can sign up online and select the location, day and time you would like to ring the bell.

“Over 15,000 volunteer hours are needed to fill all of our bell ringing locations,” said Captain Joshua Robinett, NWA Area Commander in a press release. “Volunteers are crucial to our ability to raise funds to meet the needs of Northwest Arkansas. Lower volunteer numbers have resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2021 kettle goal of $400,000. We have currently raised $136,504.70 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance. They often come to us at times of crisis when they have nowhere else to turn.”

The red kettles will be set up outside stores through Christmas Eve.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support and generosity showed to The Salvation Army. Every dollar helps,” Captain Robinett said. “These contributions stay right here in Northwest Arkansas and mean that we can serve a meal to someone hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

If you don't carry cash you can still donate by using Apple and Google Pay, PayPal or Venmo. You can also donate online at any time.

Funds collected help support programs and services throughout Northwest Arkansas.