Salvation Army of Fort Smith distributes Angel Tree gifts

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Thursday (Dec. 17) the Salvation Army in Fort Smith spread Christmas cheer by spending the day distributing Angel Tree gifts.

It was an exciting and emotional day at the distribution center as families picked up gifts for their little angels, some even leaving with tears of joy.

It’s been a hard year for many including, Jade Dickerson and her family.

“My kids get Christmas,” Dickerson said.

Because of recent financial struggles, she says seeing her kids open presents on Christmas morning didn’t seem likely until today.

“It means a lot, it helps so many people and not just parents but the kids. They don’t understand but they will when they’re older,” Dickerson said.

As a former recipient of Angel Tree gifts growing up, Dickerson says she knows firsthand how much of a difference a few gifts can make.

“I’m extremely grateful for this,” Dickerson said.

Captain Staci Gainey said hundreds of other angel recipient families feel the same way, it’s a day that wouldn’t have been possible without the River Valley community.

“This community has come together and provided for a lot of families not just for toys but coats and food and volunteer hours and given money for angel tree toys,” Gainey said.

As Dickerson just started a new job she hopes that this time next year she can join her community and help provide someone else with the joy of Christmas morning.

“I definitely will be helping when I can, I’ll be donating and hopefully I get to pick an angel next year,” she said.

The Salvation Army finished passing out gifts Thursday at 2 p.m. in Fort Smith and will pass out more in Scott County Friday (Dec. 18) for a total of over 600 gifts.