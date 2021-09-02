Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas opening Warming Centers ahead of the coldest temperatures in years

With temperatures plummeting, The Salvation Army in Fayetteville and Bentonville are opening their doors for people seeking shelter from the dangerously cold weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas is opening Warming Centers in anticipation of some of the coldest temperatures the area has seen in years.

With temperatures plummeting heading towards the weekend, The Salvation Army in Fayetteville and Bentonville are opening their doors for people seeking shelter from the dangerously cold weather.

Fayetteville – 219 W 15th St, Fayetteville, AR 72701 Office Phone Number: (479) 521-2151 After Hours Phone Number: (479) 521-0857

Bentonville – 3305 SW I St, Bentonville, AR 72712 Main Phone Number: (479) 271-9545



If you or someone you know need transportation to either Warming Center, you are asked to call The Salvation Army’s main office at (479) 521-2151.

“The Salvation Army is committed to serving the needs of the community 365 days a year,” said Captain Joshua Robinett, Northwest Arkansas Area Commander. “We will be following CDC guidelines in our centers to assure protection against and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The primary concern of The Salvation Army is the health and safety of our local citizens. We will continually assess the weather daily.”

If The Salvation Army reaches capacity in its Warming Center, hotel vouchers will be provided so guests can remain warm.

For more information about the Warming Centers or how you can donate, contact The Salvation Army Area Command at (479) 521-2151. Monetary donations to help provide heating to those in need can be made online.

Physical donations can be taken to each Warming Center: