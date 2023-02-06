3 years in prison for Arson for Sallisaw woman

The crime occurred in the Cherokee Nation Reservation in 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SALLISAW, Okla. — A Sallisaw woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison for Arson in Indian Country according to a press release.

In addition to the sentencing, 35-year-old Felicia Nicholl Barger of Sallisaw was ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution, the release said.

Bargar pleaded guilty on May 6, to "willfully and maliciously setting fire to and burning a dwelling," after an investigation concluded she "set fire to a trailer house she was renting after receiving an eviction notice" in October 2020.

According to the United State Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the case was prosecuted because by them the defendant is a tribe member and the crimes occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device