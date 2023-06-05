Sallisaw Police Captain stops vehicle in high-speed chase from running into a festival crowd

Captain Weber took immediate action and drove straight into the vehicle head-on, stopping the vehicle.

The Sallisaw Police Department (SPD) saved the day after a vehicle in a high-speed chase was stopped from driving into a festival crowd on Saturday, May 6.

According to SPD, Captain Weber and Officer Wesley McGuirt were both working during the Diamond Daze Festival when they received information about a police pursuit coming towards them.

SPD says the suspect was driving at a very high speed and ended up traveling north on Oak Street toward the event. Captain Weber and Officer McGuirt were the last line of defense before the suspect vehicle would have entered the event area, according to SPD.

Given the circumstances, Captain Weber decided that they didn’t have any other choice besides disabling the suspect vehicle. Captain Weber took immediate action and drove straight into the vehicle head-on. This successfully stopped the vehicle and prevented it from entering the event which SPD says would have caused massive casualties.

"As chief of police, I am beyond proud of these two officers for the quick response and action that they took. I personally know that it wouldn’t have mattered what officers with this department that were put in that situation they would have reacted the same way as Captain Weber and Officer McGuirt," said Chief Terry Franklin.

Captain Weber ended up with a broken wrist while Officer McGuirt got cuts and bruises. No information was released on whether the suspect was injured or not.

"I know we all need to give thanks to God for Blessing us and keeping our community and officers safe," said Chief Franklin.

Captain Weber is also the vice president of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police. They released the following statement:

"The word Hero sometimes is lost on folks. Today, Sallisaw Police Captain, John Weber, performed a life-saving, heroic act all while completely placing his own life in jeopardy.

During Diamond Daze in Sallisaw today, three individuals led police on a pursuit that ultimately headed toward the area of the festival where hundreds of kids were enjoying themselves in and around the bounce house area. Within a block of the festival, Captain Weber placed himself in danger by using his police vehicle to stop these lunatics who were wreaking havoc on this community.

Captain Weber, thank you for your selfless service and sacrifice. We pray you heal quickly.

Oh, by the way, Captain Weber is the VP of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police.

The City of Sallisaw also recognized his heroic act by saying,

"This afternoon, local law enforcement was involved in a vehicle pursuit that entered the city limits of Sallisaw at a high rate of speed. As the pursuit continued, it neared the Diamond Daze event that was being held downtown. The vehicle eventually turned and was headed toward an area where several children were playing. To prevent the vehicle from getting closer to the children, Sallisaw Police Captain John Weber put himself at risk by hitting the vehicle head one, stopping the pursuit. We commend Captain Weber for his actions! His actions today not only prevented many injuries, but possibly lives as well."

I want to formally Thank and Commend Sallisaw Police Captain John Weber for his life saving actions today. Only One... Posted by Larry Lane Jr on Saturday, May 6, 2023

