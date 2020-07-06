x
Group gathers in Sequoyah County to protest systemic racism

Around 100 people gathered at the Sallisaw Public Library Sunday to protest systemic racism in America.
SALLISAW, Okla. — The Black Lives Matter movement made its way to Sequoyah County on Sunday (June 7). Protesters from Sallisaw and neighboring cities joined together to peacefully protest.

There is not a large black community in Sequoyah County, but organizers of the protest said they wanted to show support and give their community a platform. 

Around 100 people joined the sit-in protest at the Sallisaw Public Library, which organizers say is a good turnout for the small town. 

Kenyatta Wright, a Vian resident and former NFL linebacker, drove to the protest to speak to those in attendance. 

"A lot of kids now want the truth, they don't have to deal with a lot of the issues across our country. They love each other and they don't see skin color as much as the next person. I think if there is going to be a big change, its going to be from the generation that's younger than us," Wright told 5NEWS.

The Sallisaw Police Department also joined the sit-in, telling organizers they support the community's right to peacefully protest. 

