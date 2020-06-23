Sallisaw Police Officer under investigation for allegedly using excessive force during an arrest

A Sallisaw Police Officer is under investigation for allegedly using excessive force during an arrest

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Sallisaw Police Department is investigating after receiving a complaint concerning the possible use of excessive force by one of its officers during the arrest of an individual.

This matter is currently under investigation and the officer involved, whose identity has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave, according to Sallisaw Chief of Police Terry Franklin.

"The Sallisaw Police Department takes all complaints seriously. If the complaint is founded, appropriate action will be taken. At this time we have no other information to release concerning this complaint," Chief Franklin said.