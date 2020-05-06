x
Sallisaw nursing home residents surprised with mini-horse parade

Residents were treated to a parade of miniature horses outside of the nursing home.

SALLISAW, Okla. — Sequoyah Manor Nursing Home gave its residents a sweet surprise Friday (June 5).

Sequoyah Manor Nursing Home mini horse parade

Taking a much needed break from the same routine, the nursing home partnered with JD's Mini Horses and NAcho Wagon in Sallisaw to bring the parade to the residents.

The staff at the home says even the non-verbal residents were overjoyed with the parade.

The residents were able to go outside and pet the horses and some even got their pictures taken.

