Sallisaw nursing home residents surprised with mini-horse parade

SALLISAW, Okla. — Sequoyah Manor Nursing Home gave its residents a sweet surprise Friday (June 5).

Residents were treated to a parade of miniature horses outside of the nursing home.

Taking a much needed break from the same routine, the nursing home partnered with JD's Mini Horses and NAcho Wagon in Sallisaw to bring the parade to the residents.

The staff at the home says even the non-verbal residents were overjoyed with the parade.