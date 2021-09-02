Sallisaw man killed in crash

36-year-old Kyle Szalay of Sallisaw was driving an SUV east on County Road when he missed a curve and ran into a pipe fence.

SALLISAW, Okla. — A man is dead after an accident on County Road near Highway 59 about a mile north of Sallisaw.

According to an accident report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), 36-year-old Kyle Szalay of Sallisaw was driving an SUV east on County Road when he missed a curve and ran into a pipe fence.

Szalay was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The OHP report states that Szalay was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.