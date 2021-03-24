Sallisaw juvenile suffers critical injuries after being flung from ATV

A juvenile was admitted to a Tulsa hospital after suffering head injuries when he was flung from an ATV near Sallisaw.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the boy and another juvenile were riding in a Ranger ATV southbound on County Road 4560 near Sallisaw Wednesday (March 23) evening when they swerved to miss a dog in the roadway.

The driver struck the dog, swerved to the right, and the male juvenile passenger was thrown from the vehicle, OHP reports.

The boy flung from the ATV suffered critical head injures after being ejected from the vehicle.

OHP says Medflight transported him to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

OHP troopers marked the cause of the collision as a domestic animal in the roadway. Troopers said that the boys were wearing seatbelts.