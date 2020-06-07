Fireworks explosion leads to Sallisaw event being rescheduled

Sallisaw's Fourth of July celebration came to halt Sunday when several fireworks malfunctioned and exploded.

SALLISAW, Okla. — Sallisaw's Fourth of July celebration came to halt Sunday (July 5) when several fireworks malfunctioned and exploded.

“There was a lot of commotion going on and I spun around just in time to flip on the video and watched what looked like a grand finale, but it was actually fireworks that had gone array," Colleen Odom, an attendee at the event, said.

Odom told 5NEWS it was about five minutes into the show when she saw a fire had started and the fireworks were shooting off very low to the ground.

Sallisaw Fire Chief Anthony Armstrong says there was a malfunction on the trailer where they had the fireworks placed, and a firework jumped out of a tube and exploded, setting off the rest of the fireworks.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

“We did have a small brush fire back on the west side of it, but the guys handled it. It just took a while to get to the area where the fireworks was," Chief Armstrong said.

Armstrong says commercial fireworks can be very dangerous because they are basically dynamite and professionals should always be the ones to set them off.

“This time a year, it’s dry and it’s getting dry on us pretty quick. We’ve kind of been spoiled, the last couple of years it’s been real wet, so people need to be careful setting outside fires and be safe," Armstrong said.

There isn't a burn ban in the area currently, but another dry spell this week could lead to one being issued soon.