Saddle Up Trail at Kessler Mountain closed for improvement work

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Saddle Up Trail at Kessler Mountain Regional Park in Fayetteville is currently closed for improvements.

Crossland Heavy Contractors are working on slope failure areas above the baseball field and strengthening other areas to prevent erosion in the future.

The City of Fayetteville is asking visitors to use alternative trailheads to access any of Kessler Mountain's trails.

Crews will be installing rocks to help hold the slope in place. The soil that will be removed will be to the west of the new ballfield complex to support the future development of a trailhead for the Kessler Mountain trail system

At the same time, the construction of four new baseball fields and related infrastructure are will be underway. The fields are funded through a Parks Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019.

Both are expected to be completed by mid-summer next year.



For more information on planned improvements at Kessler Mountain Regional Park, visit, fayetteville-ar.gov/kesslerpark.