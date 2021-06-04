Ryan Crouser goes big, breaks 31-year-old shot put record

The 28-year-old built a training ring at his home in Arkansas to stay on point during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Crouser broke a 31-year-old world record Friday (June 18) in the shot put at U.S. Olympic trials with a heave of 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches (23.37 meters) that also qualified him for the Tokyo Games.

The 28-year-old built a training ring at his home in Arkansas to stay on point during the coronavirus pandemic, according to CBS.

Crouser will defend his Olympic title next month. He broke the record set by American Randy Barnes, whose mark of 75-10 1/4, set on May 20, 1990, was one of the oldest in the record books.

When Crouser’s fourth try plunked into the dirt, the quarter-filled stadium sent out a collective gasp.