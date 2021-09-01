Russellville bank plans branch in Fayetteville

First State Bank (FSB) is planning to build its first full-service branch in in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Russellville-chartered First State Bank (FSB) plans to build its first full-service branch in Northwest Arkansas on Van Asche Drive in Fayetteville.

In August, the bank closed a real estate deal to buy 1.18 acres at the northwest corner of Van Asche and Investment drives, west of Generations Bank. The purchase price of $745,311 equals $14.50 per square foot. An entity controlled by Little Rock developer Leonard Boen was the seller.

The 6,200-square-foot office building will replace FSB’s existing Fayetteville office in leased space nearby. It opened as a loan processing office (LPO) two years ago.