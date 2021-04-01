Rural Energy for America grants awarded in Arkansas

The grants came on Earth Day, an annual event since 1970 now observed globally that highlights the importance of protecting and conserving the environment.

ARKANSAS, USA — U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton—along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack—announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded over $90,000 in federal grants to Arkansas-based companies as part of the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

The funding aims to help farmers, ranchers and rural small businesses develop renewable energy systems and improve energy efficiency at their operations.

The grants came on Earth Day (April 22), an annual event since 1970 now observed globally that highlights the importance of protecting and conserving the environment.