Rural Arkansas hospital works to keep labor and delivery services open

Some rural hospitals have had to stop offering certain services like delivering babies. Ouachita County Medical Center is hoping to keep that from happening to them.

ARKANSAS, USA — For the past few years, rural health care has been working to bounce back from the pandemic.

Some places even had to stop offering certain services which include delivering babies.

Ouachita County Medical Center (OCMC) has been hoping that they can keep that from happening to them.

“It has exacerbated over the last few years,” said OCMC CEO, Peggy Abbott.



Like a lot of rural hospitals, OCMC has been navigating a list of challenges and for the past year, they've been carrying the responsibility of providing labor and delivery care for their community and beyond.

“Here in the southwestern little corner of the state, we certainly had a closure last year when the hospital in Magnolia closed their obstetrical unit,” said Abbott.

She explained that while it's added to their load, and they only have two doctors who provide that care, it's still important that they help.



“It's not a highly profitable service line for us. But it is one that is kind of a service to the heart, and we want to keep that going for our community,” she explained.

She also said that they've stopped certain services because of money and staffing, but that they're determined to keep the maternity ward open.

“One mother, who suddenly has an exacerbated labor that that moves more quickly than anyone imagined it would happen. Why should she have to pull over on the side of the road and call for 911 assistance,” said Abbott.

Abbott also explained how the closing of labor and delivery units in rural areas hasn't just been happening in our state.

“It’s really becoming of great concern. And as you said correctly, nationwide,” she said.

Her hope is that by bringing attention to the problems more closures could be prevented.

“It's more than just that point of delivery. It's those nine months before that time,” said Abbott. “We need to have that access to care for women in rural settings we need to have it.”