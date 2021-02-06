Running 4 Heroes to award local police officer $10K grant

Running 4 Heroes is providing Prairie Grove Officer Tyler Franks with a $10,000 Injured First Responder Grant.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Running 4 Heroes’ Founder and Co-Founder/CEO, Zechariah and Chad Cartledge will be in Prairie Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 21 to present a $10,000 grant to Officer Tyler Franks.

Running 4 Heroes is a nonprofit organization created by 10-year-old Zechariah. The organization's mission is to raise funds for injured first responders while paying tribute to fallen heroes through running.

Zechariah and the Running 4 Heroes Board of Directors announced that Officer Franks is one of two recipients of the December $10,000 Injured First Responder Grant.

Officer Franks was shot and injured on May 4, 2020, while responding to a domestic disturbance call. This caused him to lose his leg and seven months later he is still undergoing recovery.

Running 4 Heroes officials say they have been able to award $217,500 to 26 different heroes since January 2020.

"We continue to lift up Officer Franks and his family in prayer, and it is our hope that this grant will help him and his family this Christmas season as he continues his road to recovery," the organization wrote on its Facebook page.