Run Bentonville Half Marathon set for this weekend

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Runners will take to the Bentonville Square this weekend for the 2021 Run Bentonville Half Marathon.

The race was originally planned for April 10, but Bentonville Parks & Recreation made the decision to delay the in-person event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The half marathon is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 a.m. Over 2,100 participants will compete in the half marathon, half marathon relay and 5k race.

The weekend begins with a Health & Wellness Expo and packet pick up on Friday, Oct. 8.

The expo will take place at The Hangar – Thaden Fieldhouse located at 2205 SW “I” Street. It's open to runners and guests from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Road closures to accommodate the race will begin by 6 a.m. This includes intersections on 2nd Street, NE A Street, and one northbound lane on Walton Boulevard.

Anyone traveling on these roads can expect a brief delay.

Other closures along the course will follow a rolling schedule as runners clear the streets impacted. The half marathon and relay, presented by Nestle, start on Central Avenue next to the Benton County Courthouse. The 5k starts at Main Street and 3rd Street. All events finish in front of the historic Walton Five and Dime.

Spectators and participants can celebrate the race with festivities and live music at the downtown square.

The 2022 Run Bentonville Half Marathon will once again return as a spring race on Saturday, April 2.