Lane closures expected for maintenance on Garrison Bridge in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Routine maintenance to the Garrison Avenue Bridge in Fort Smith will cause some lane closures next week.

The lane closures will be from Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26.

Weather permitting, crews will work in the eastbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Once the work is complete, crews will switch to the westbound lanes and the closure will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drivers should expect signage and orange cones when they pass through the work zone.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds drivers to be cautious and slow down when moving through a work zone. ARDOT also reminds drivers using a phone in a work zone is against the law and can result in citations and doubled fines.

