According to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials, a routine inspection of the I-540 Arkansas River Bridge will require lane closures in Fort Smith and Van Buren.

Outside lane closures will happen from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting tomorrow (May 17), weather permitting.