Rotary Club of Springdale to celebrate installation of food pantries

The Rotary Club of Springdale will be holding a ceremony on May 7 to celebrate their installations of 3 food pantries.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — The Rotary Club of Springdale will be holding a ceremony on May 7 to celebrate their installation of 3 food pantries. The pantries were installed next to the "Little Free Libraries".

Rotary Club of Springdale says the food pantries are a way for Springdale Rotarian's to help those still struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing pandemic.

The celebration will begin at the Sr. Center at 203 Park St. at 12 p.m. for the filling of the Pantry, continue to the Youth Center at 1906 Cambridge St, and finish at Adventure Park at Tyson Park for the last Pantry.

Rotary Club of Springdale has served 2800 meals to Springdale essential workers and community members since July.

Rotary club members will volunteer to restock the pantries each week.