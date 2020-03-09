Roof collapses on Ozark building, residents asked to avoid the area

About 20 feet of a roof collapsed on the building located at 106 North 2nd Street in Ozark.

OZARK, Ark. — Crews were on the scene in Ozark after a roof collapsed at a building on North 2nd Street.

According to the Ozark Fire Department, around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 2), about 20 feet of a roof collapsed on the building located at 106 North 2nd Street in Ozark.

No one was injured in the incident but two parking spots and the sidewalk in front of the building have been blocked off.

The alleyway connecting Simmons Bank and 2nd Street has also been closed as crews clean up the damage.

The fire department asks that you avoid this area due to the possible collapse hazard.