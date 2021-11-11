Ronald McDonald House opens for families in need in Fort Smith

Families in and around Fort Smith will soon be able to utilize the space inside the Ronald McDonald House next to Mercy Hospital.

A ribbon cutting for the new location took place Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The new building includes 11 rooms bringing, adding to the four existing spaces inside Mercy Hospital. This will help 15 families who's child is undergoing care within the hospital.