Rolling averages of Arkansas virus cases, deaths declining

The Arkansas Department of Health reports the number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased by more than 500 and the death toll rose by 12 as the averages of both numbers continued to decline in the state.

The department reported 517 new cases for a total of 315,230 since the pandemic began and that 5,348 people have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.