Rogers updates plan to repeal mask ordinance

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers says the CDC announcement does not directly affect the city's mask mandate, but the mayor has released an update.

The mayor says the city is committed to supporting Rogers Public Schools in finishing out the school year by ensuring a mandate is in place until school is out.

They say another concern has been the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to everyone eligible to get it.

An agenda item will be introduced at the next city council meeting on May 25 to lift the City of Rogers mask mandate.