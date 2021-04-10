Rogers to host annual fall tree giveaway

The City of Rogers does annual tree giveaways to promote a healthier environment and improve the physical appearance and visual character of the city.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers will be hosting its annual fall tree giveaway on Oct. 23.

The tree giveaway program strives to promote a healthier environment and improve the physical appearance and visual character of the city. This program is supported through a grant provided by the Walton Family Foundation.

The city is giving away two trees per household.

The giveaway will take place from 8-11 a.m. at the Rogers Aquatics Center located at 1707 S 26th St.

Registration is required and online registration is first-come, first-serve.

To register click here.

The giveaway will be a drive-thru event and participants are asked to stay in their vehicles until it is time to load the trees. Further instructions for the pickup are found below:

• Participants will be assigned a pickup time in the confirmation email; 8 am, 9 am, or 10 am. Please wait until your pickup time to enter the drive-thru line at Rogers Aquatics Center.

• Enter off of S 26th St and follow volunteer instructions to the pickup area.

• A volunteer will ask for your name to confirm your reservation.

• A volunteer will bring the trees to your vehicle. Participants are responsible for loading trees into their vehicles, but volunteers may be able to assist. Please keep in mind, some giveaway trees can be up to five or six feet in height!

• Please wait until the volunteer brings the trees to your vehicle to exit your vehicle.

Frequently Asked Questions