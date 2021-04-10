Rogers to host annual fall tree giveaway

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers will be hosting its annual fall tree giveaway on Oct. 23.
The tree giveaway program strives to promote a healthier environment and improve the physical appearance and visual character of the city. This program is supported through a grant provided by the Walton Family Foundation.
The city is giving away two trees per household.
The giveaway will take place from 8-11 a.m. at the Rogers Aquatics Center located at 1707 S 26th St.
Registration is required and online registration is first-come, first-serve.
To register click here.
The giveaway will be a drive-thru event and participants are asked to stay in their vehicles until it is time to load the trees. Further instructions for the pickup are found below:
• Participants will be assigned a pickup time in the confirmation email; 8 am, 9 am, or 10 am. Please wait until your pickup time to enter the drive-thru line at Rogers Aquatics Center.
• Enter off of S 26th St and follow volunteer instructions to the pickup area.
• A volunteer will ask for your name to confirm your reservation.
• A volunteer will bring the trees to your vehicle. Participants are responsible for loading trees into their vehicles, but volunteers may be able to assist. Please keep in mind, some giveaway trees can be up to five or six feet in height!
• Please wait until the volunteer brings the trees to your vehicle to exit your vehicle.
Frequently Asked Questions
- How many trees can a resident receive? Two trees per household.
- What tree species will be available? Shadowblow Serviceberry (30), Paw Paw (30), White Fringetree (25), Yellowood (10), Witchhazel (10), American Plum (35), Willow Oak (35), and Shumard Oak (25).
- Will there be a rain date? No, the event will be hosted rain or shine!
- Can a family member or friend pick up my trees for me? Yes, you must indicate who will pick up the trees on the signup or contact Kara King at kking@rogersar.gov to change your pickup person.
- Can I pick up trees before or after the event? No, trees must be picked up on Oct. 23.
- Can I trade a reserved tree for a different species at the event? No, there will be no trees available to trade.
- Will there be any trees available for those who have not registered for the event? No, all participants must register to receive trees.
- IF you miss the registration period or the trees you wish to reserve are taken, you can email Kara King to be notified when the City will host their next giveaway. The tree giveaways are always first come, first serve and no one is given priority registration.