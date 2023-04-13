x
Rogers police report runaway teen

The Rogers Police Department is attempting to locate missing/runaway 16-year-old Corey Edward Lunde.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department is attempting to locate a missing/runaway 16-year-old Corey Edward Lunde. 

Corey is 5'9", 170 lbs, and has hazel eyes and red hair. 

Corey was last seen at his residence wearing a black Under Armor hoodie and jeans. 

If you know of Corey Lunde's location please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

