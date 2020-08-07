Rogers High School holds week-long graduation event

The ceremonies are held inside with social distancing guidelines and mask requirements.

ROGERS, Ark. — COVID-19 did not get in the way of the Rogers High School graduation ceremony Tuesday (July 7).

The district has turned the graduation ceremony into a week-long event, which began Tuesday.

“Definitely not what we were expecting for the class of 2020 but it’s better than nothing,” said graduate Braden Boles.

Members of the Rogers High School class of 2020 have the opportunity they thought they might not get this year, an in-person graduation ceremony. It does look a little different this year though.

“It’s better than nothing for sure. I’m glad they didn’t just forget about us,” Boles said.

Students had to sign up ahead of time to reserve a time slot. Each student and their families had to enter the auditorium one group at a time while wearing face coverings. The graduates then walked across the stage and were handed their diploma.

The ceremonies are happening all week long and start at 1:30 p.m. and go to 6:30 p.m. Graduates can bring up to 10 family members or friends to the ceremony.

“This is a culminating event for them and a milestone in their life and we wanted to be able to celebrate in a proper fashion and give them as much honor and dignity as we possibly could,” said Rogers Principal Lewis Villines.

Not only are graduates looking forward to their future, but parents say they are thankful the district took the time to make the in-person ceremony happen.

“It was great. Finally, he’s graduated, so we are very excited. Excited for what happens next and excited for his next venture in life,” said mother Kara Arvidson.