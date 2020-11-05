Rogers School District announces graduation plans

The graduation ceremonies for Rogers and Heritage High Schools will be held in July.

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Public Schools has announced plans for high school graduations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the district, Rogers High School will hold its 2020 graduation ceremony on Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. The ceremony will take place at Whitey Smith Stadium.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be rescheduled for July 11.

Heritage High School will hold its 2020 graduation ceremony on Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. at Gates Stadium. The rain date for the ceremony will be July 11.