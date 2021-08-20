Rogers Police searching for two suspects accused of breaking into vehicles

The break-ins occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., on Monday, August 16 in the Clower Farms subdivision in the area of 14th Place and W. Olrich Street.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police is searching for two individuals suspected of breaking into several vehicles.

Police say the break-ins occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., on Monday, August 16 in the Clower Farms subdivision in the area of 14th Place and W. Olrich Street.

Photos have been posted to the department's Facebook page and officers are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.