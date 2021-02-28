Suspect in Rogers shooting arrested in Springdale

ROGERS, Ark. — UPDATE: The suspect was located and arrested in Springdale just before 2 p.m. today.
The Rogers Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the area of the 400 block of E Laura St. at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 28).
A 17-year-old male had been shot in the hip by another juvenile male.
The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle.
The Springdale Police Department conducted a search warrant this morning at the Johnson Meadows Apartments in Springdale, but the suspect was not located.
No further details have been released at this time.
