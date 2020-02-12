Rogers Police search for women suspected of using stolen checks

If you know the identity of either person or have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Cpl. Pennington at RPD by calling (479) 636-4141.

ROGERS, Arkansas — The Rogers Police Department (RPD) released photos of two people who are suspected of passing forged checks at various banks in Rogers between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

They are believed to be using checks and identification cards from victims of breaking/entering thefts that have been reported throughout Arkansas.

The suspects are described as a white female with red hair and a white female with brown hair.

They are driving what appears to be a Jeep Cherokee and using a fictitious vehicle license plate of 403XER.

If you know the identity of either person or have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Cpl. Pennington at RPD by calling (479) 636-4141.