Rogers Police search for missing teen

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department is searching for a teen who went missing earlier this week.

13-year-old Justice Bridgeman was last seen at her residence in the Veteran's Park area around midnight on May 25, 2022.

Police say she may be carrying a gray Reebok backpack and black shoes.

Justice is about 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with red highlights.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Rogers Police Dept. at 479-636-4141 attn. CID, case number 2022-18308.

MISSING/ENDANGERED JUVENILE The Rogers Police Department is attempting to locate 13 year old Justice Bridgeman.

