Rogers Police Department searching for a missing juvenile

12-year-old Daphnie Bresler was last seen on Tuesday around 11:00 a.m. on N 30th Street in Rogers.
Credit: Rogers Police Department

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.

12-year-old Daphnie Bresler was last seen on Tuesday (Aug 18) around 11:00 a.m. in the 900 block of N 30th Street in Rogers.

She has brown eyes and black hair and is approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 85 pounds. 

Daphnie was wearing a black tank top and jeans when she was last seen.

If you know the location of Daphnie Bresler, please contact the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.

