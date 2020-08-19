Rogers Police Department searching for a missing juvenile

12-year-old Daphnie Bresler was last seen on Tuesday around 11:00 a.m. on N 30th Street in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.

12-year-old Daphnie Bresler was last seen on Tuesday (Aug 18) around 11:00 a.m. in the 900 block of N 30th Street in Rogers.

She has brown eyes and black hair and is approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 85 pounds.

Daphnie was wearing a black tank top and jeans when she was last seen.