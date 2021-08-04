Rogers Police Chief Hayes Minor announces retirement after 27 years with RPD

"The community of Rogers has been great to my family and me throughout my career. I am very thankful for the support from Mayor Greg Hines, the Rogers City Council and the men and women of the RPD. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the Chief of Police for the last six years," stated Chief Minor.

"Hayes grew up at RPD and became the very qualified natural choice to lead it, as chief. Though his retirement means his departure from the daily operations at RPD; his loyalty, commitment to excellence, professionalism, honor, candor, and sincere commitment to Rogers and her people will carry on for many years to come," said Mayor Greg Hines. "He has earned this and I’m so proud of his career at the Rogers Police Department. I want to congratulate my friend on his many accomplishments and wish him health and happiness in retirement. I will forever cherish the great work we have accomplished together and look forward to our continued friendship in the future."