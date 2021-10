According to police, the vehicle hit an 18-month-old.

ROGERS, Ark — The Rogers Police Department (RFD) responded to 4319 Pleasant Crossing Blvd. on Saturday (Oct. 2) at around 11:09 a.m. for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

Police say medics from RFD transported the 18-month-old to Mercy hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.

There are no further details at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.