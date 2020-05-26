x
Police asking for help locating missing Rogers man

The Rogers Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man last seen on Sunday.
Credit: Rogers Police Department

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man last seen on Sunday (May 24). 

Curtis Wages, 26, of Rogers was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at his home on S 9th Street.

He was last seen wearing light brown khaki pants, a light blue shirt, and black Adidas shoes. 

Wages is approximately 5' 7" tall, weighing 117 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. 

He has been diagnosed with a diminished mental capacity, police report. 

If you have any information about Wages whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141. 

