Rogers massage therapist accused of rape

ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers massage therapist is accused of rape and second-degree sexual assault.

Patrick Hunter is facing those charges after a victim says she was touched inappropriately while getting a massage from him at Massage Envy in Rogers.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman was getting a massage from Hunter when he began touching her inappropriately. She says he became aggressive and touched her in her private area.

The affidavit states she eventually told him she didn't feel well and was going to leave, and he then told her he was just "going off her vibe" and that he had worked there for a long time and didn't want to get fired.

When interviewed by detectives, Hunter said nothing sexual happened, not even a consensual encounter, and it was not an accident because he cannot have accidents in his profession.

The affidavit states a similar complaint was made against Hunter in 2017, and he had a similar response.

According to the affidavit, Hunter was terminated from his position on June 8 and the company is conducting its own third-party investigation.

Hunter is being held on a $100,000 bond and is expected in court on Aug. 3.

Massage Envy sent the following statement to 5NEWS: