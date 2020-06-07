Rogers City Council votes to make face masks mandatory in public

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers City Council members have passed an ordinance requiring face coverings in public.
A special city council meeting was held Monday (July 6) over zoom where all city council members present voted in favor of requiring face masks for residents.
Under the ordinance, Roger's residents will be required to wear face coverings when in a public space that doesn't allow social distancing, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Law enforcement and other city officials will be used to help enforce the masks ordinance at businesses.
Last Friday (July 3), Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order allowing cities to determine mandates on face masks.
