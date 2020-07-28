Rogers man killed in crash on Pleasant Grove Road

According to an Arkansas State Police accident report, 52-year-old Tracy Parisho was driving on Pleasant Grove Road Saturday (July 25) when he crashed around 12 p.m.

ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers man was killed in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road over the weekend.

The accident report states Parisho veered left and crossed both westbound lanes before crashing into a ditch and tree on the north side of the road.

The report states there were no signs of braking until his vehicle collided into a tree.