x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Rogers man killed in crash on Pleasant Grove Road

According to an Arkansas State Police accident report, 52-year-old Tracy Parisho was driving on Pleasant Grove Road Saturday (July 25) when he crashed around 12 p.m.
Credit: MGN Images

ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers man was killed in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road over the weekend.

According to an Arkansas State Police accident report, 52-year-old Tracy Parisho was driving on Pleasant Grove Road Saturday (July 25) when he crashed around 12 p.m.

The accident report states Parisho veered left and crossed both westbound lanes before crashing into a ditch and tree on the north side of the road. 

The report states there were no signs of braking until his vehicle collided into a tree. 

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident. 

RELATED: One dead in wrong-way crash on I-49 in Rogers, victim identified

RELATED: Juvenile suspect identified in Fayetteville hit-and-run fatality case