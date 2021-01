29-year-old Shane Garner was killed after his vehicle hit a curve, ran off the road and hit a tree.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Rogers man is dead after a crash on U.S. 71B Sunday (Jan. 17).

According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, 29-year-old Shane Garner was driving in the outside northbound lane on 71B at a "high rate of speed" when the right side tires struck a curve.

After striking the curve the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.