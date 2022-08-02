Rogers man dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

Gary Wayne Miller of Rogers was snorkeling along the Eastern Dry Rocks reef on Monday afternoon when he suffered a breathing issue.

KEY WEST, Fla. — Officials say a 52-year-old tourist from Arkansas died while snorkeling off a commercial charter boat in the Florida Keys.

Gary Wayne Miller of Rogers, Arkansas, was snorkeling along the Eastern Dry Rocks reef on Monday afternoon when he suffered a breathing issue.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Miller returned to the Sandie Cat catamaran, where the crew helped him on board. He lost consciousness a short time later.

The crew began CPR and took him to the Conch Harbor in Key West. He was then taken to a hospital where he died. Autopsy results are pending.

