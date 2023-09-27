Rogers man dies in crash on Highway 16

Arkansas State Police has reported the death of a Rogers man after a crash on Highway 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Rogers man is dead after a rural Washington county crash on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 26. It happened on Highway 16, which connects Siloam Springs to Fayetteville.

54-year-old Ollie David Allen died after the vehicle he was driving crashed on the highway near the Lake Wedington area.

Allen was driving on Highway 16 at 7:06 p.m., when he “traveled off the roadway to the right, striking multiple trees.” No other vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities say.

The vehicle Allen was driving was a 2008 Chevrolet.

Next of kin has been notified.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device